During this season of holy days and festivals, too little is being said or done to push back against the persecution and murder of people for their faith.
Three incidents from this past week tell the tale:
On Monday, National Public Radio reported that Wang Yi, a convert to Christianity and the leader of the Early Rain Covenant Church, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Yi's crime was leading a so-called "underground church," operating independently of the government. He was charged with "subverting state power." He has been critical, according to The New York Times, of forced abortions and the Tiananmen Square massacre.
China, of course, already stands accused of arbitrarily rounding up perhaps a million Muslim men and women and detaining them in camps.
Lest we think this is a problem elsewhere and not in the United States, over the weekend, a man walked into the home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah in New York and stabbed five celebrants.
“Again, here we are: mourning another act of senseless anti-Semitic violence committed against our community and praying for those who were the victims of this hate,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement Sunday. “This is at least the 10th anti-Semitic incident to hit the New York/New Jersey area in just the last week. When will enough be enough? These heinous attacks make something abundantly clear: The Jewish community needs greater protection."
In America, of all places.
Meanwhile, 11 Christians in Nigeria were recently murdered by a group affiliated with ISIS, the Islamic State West Africa Province, also known as ISWAP.
A voiceover during a video of the executions warns, in both Arabic and in a Nigerian language: “This message is to the Christians in the world ..."
According to one count, more than 1,000 Christians in Nigeria were targeted and killed this year because of their faith.
A leading Catholic journalist, John Allen, has called the persecution of Christians around the world one of the most undertold stories of the past decade.
And all of that in just one week, mind you.
The list of attacks in recent years is long and global, including three Christian churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday this year.
"Every year over the past decade — and, in truth, for decades before this one — Christmas and Easter mark special periods of vulnerability for Christians around the world, as forces who wish to do Christians harm know that churches will be full and that the symbolic value of striking Christians on one of the holiest days on their calendar is intense," Allen wrote.
That long list of attacks also includes the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 and at a synagogue in Poway, California, in April. It was only a few years before that — 2014 — that a Southwest Missouri man opened fire at a Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Kansas City, killing three.
Even this cursory survey raises questions about whether things are getting better or worse for people of faith, and it's clear our elected leaders are doing too little about what is a fundamental human rights issue — the ability to practice and live your faith free of fear of persecution and attack.
