Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. W winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.