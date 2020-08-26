The Missouri House is set to add a new honoree to its Hall of Famous Missourians — none other than Annie White Baxter, the first woman in Missouri to hold public office, at a time when women could not vote.
Baxter graduated from Carthage schools and worked afterward in the offices of Jasper County's clerk, recorder and collector. When she was appointed deputy clerk in 1885, some wondered whether a woman who couldn't even vote could fulfill the requirements of the role, which mandated that she "affix the county clerk's signature and county seal on all official documents," according to Globe archives.
But she excelled in the role and gained the respect of county officials and the public. In the 1890 Democratic county convention, she was nominated as the candidate for Jasper County clerk. She campaigned vigorously and won with 53% of the total vote, also surviving a legal challenge from her Republican opponent.
Thus she became the first woman in Missouri to hold county office and the first female county clerk in the U.S. — a full 30 years before the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote. During her tenure as county clerk, she assisted in the planning and construction of a new Jasper County courthouse, a task beyond her official duties. Her work earned her recognition from Gov. David Francis, as he named her “Col. Baxter,” an honorary colonel on his staff.
Today — exactly a century after the 19th Amendment's certification by the U.S. secretary of state — Baxter will be inducted posthumously into the Hall of Famous Missourians, joining 47 others whose busts are displayed prominently in the state House.
She will be recognized alongside famous Missourians such as Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain and the first inductee in 1982; George Washington Carver, the scientist who has a national monument in his honor at his birthplace in Diamond; Harry S. Truman, the 33rd U.S. president who was born in Lamar; and Thomas Hart Benton, the Neosho-born artist.
We are thrilled to see Annie Baxter, a dedicated public servant and trailblazer, getting the recognition she deserves.
