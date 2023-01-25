We all figured this was coming, and here it is: As we reported on Tuesday via The Associated Press, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration appears ready to recommend that COVID-19 shots become annual, similar to the way flu shots are offered each year.
The FDA says annual COVID-19 shots would likely be developed each year to target the latest strains. Americans also likely wouldn’t have to keep track any longer of how many boosters they’ve received, or on what dates.
Ultimately, FDA officials say moving to an annual schedule would make it easier to promote future vaccination campaigns, which could ultimately boost vaccination rates nationwide.
That’s particularly important because vaccination rates have dropped to unimpressive numbers. While more than 80% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose, only 16% of those eligible have received the latest boosters authorized in August.
This move makes sense.
It’s clear that COVID-19 is not going away, and that it will always be a concern, like the flu, especially for vulnerable populations.
It’s clear that COVID-19 shots and boosters will continue to be a necessity, at least for the foreseeable future.
Providing them on an annual basis could make it easier, and more palatable, for people to decide to get them. Already popping by your local pharmacy for your flu shot? Just add a COVID-19 shot for your other arm. It would take no additional time or cost.
This board, for more than two years now, has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. We also have consistently encouraged getting a flu shot each year.
The reason we keep urging the shots, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, is simple: They save lives. They are the best defense against severe illness or death from COVID-19 or the flu.
