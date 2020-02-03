Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a light wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.