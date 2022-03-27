Local archery teams have shown yet again the talent this area brings to the venerable skill. At the recent Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament, Sarcoxie, Carl Junction, Carthage and Lamar teams and students earned top scores.
The competition held in Branson drew more than 4,300 student archers in the fourth through 12th grades from 218 schools across the state. Archers ranking in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top ranked schools, will be eligible to compete in the National Archery in the Schools tournament, to be held in May in Louisville, Kentucky.
The event is sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.
Area teams have performed well in recent years and continue to do so. Congratulations to our area archers and teams.
Sharon Beshore honored
Joplin has a commitment to the arts, as the city has shown through the Spiva Center for the Arts, the First Thursday ArtWalk and the coming completion of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in downtown Joplin. Now a local woman who has been instrumental in the local and state arts communities and in bringing the arts complex into being has been recognized at the state level.
Sharon Beshore was honored Thursday as one of 10 recipients of the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Women of Achievement Award.
The award is new this year. It was given by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to recognize the accomplishments of Missouri women and was presented Thursday morning in the Missouri Capitol rotunda.
Beshore chairs the Missouri Arts Council and is president of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, set to open this fall. She also chairs the local arts organization Connect2Culture and is a trustee in Spiva Center for the Arts and a board member of Rotary Clubs of Joplin Sculpture Garden and Mid-America Arts Alliance.
“It is very timely to honor 10 women from across the state during March, which is Women’s History Month,” Beshore said in an email to the Globe. “This award can bring attention to the diverse accomplishments of women across the state of Missouri and to their communities which benefit from their involvement. It can showcase the depth, breadth and variety of women’s achievements in Missouri, and encourage and motivate high achievement. I am proud to be a part of this new initiative to honor women in Missouri.”
Beshore is worthy of the honor and we congratulate her and the nine other women who were honored in the inaugural group recognized as women of achievement.
