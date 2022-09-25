It seemed like a long time coming, but it finally went off without a hitch.
We’ve watched for months as a new mural featuring Black musicians and artists took shape at the corner of First and Main streets in downtown Joplin, a welcoming view for those entering the city from the north. A celebration of its completion, initially scheduled for August, was canceled, to much disappointment, under the threat of severe weather.
That celebration, including an official unveiling and dedication of the mural, took place last weekend. It even brought in some special guests in the form of jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson, who was born in Joplin and is one of the figures depicted in the mural, and Marjol Rush-Collet, a cousin of Langston Hughes, the Joplin-born poet.
We are thrilled that this great reminder of our history is finished and on public display, and it’s sure to inspire the next generation of great musicians and artists. As muralist Alexander Austin told us last weekend, “I want people to be uplifted every time they see it. A lot of communities don’t have murals, but one thing we know as artists is that art changes a community for the better. I just hope this one uplifts this community.”
Indeed. The groups behind this mural, including the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, are to be commended for their vision and for their determination to bring it to fruition.
Registration help
Speaking of groups getting things done, many thanks to those who are helping others get ready for the Nov. 8 election.
Voting is one of the most important rights and privileges afforded to us. But registering to vote can be confusing, especially if you’re young or a first-time voter.
Several area groups last week made sure that everyone who crossed their path had the opportunity to register. On National Registration Day, the League of Women’s Voters of the Greater Joplin Area, the Minnie Hackney Community Resource Center and others were out at Missouri Southern State University, Ewert Park and more public spots to ensure that anyone who wanted to become a registered voter was able to.
For some, their assistance in filling out the appropriate forms and the information they provided about upcoming elections was likely just what was needed.
Thanks to these groups, these new voters will be ready to fulfill one of their most basic civic responsibilities on Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.