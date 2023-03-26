There were plenty of good things that caught our attention last week, but in this space today, we’d like to highlight some of the successes coming out of our schools.
Carl Junction basketball
Congratulations to the Carl Junction girls basketball program for its success this season.
The Bulldogs, who were Class 5 District 7 champions, won 30 games and saw a win streak of 25 carry them to the state finale and a 30-2 record. They fell to Lutheran St. Charles 44-39 in the title game, but they won each district tournament game by 25 points or more.
There were individual honors as well for Carl Junction. The team was led by all-state selection and co-player of the year Destiny Buerge, as nominated by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Kylie Scott also picked up all-state honors for Carl Junction.
To the team and coaches: You played well this season, and your community is proud of your accomplishments. Well done!
Award nominees
We also extend our congratulations to all 65 educators nominated for this year’s Golden Apple Awards, an annual program of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The awards recognize excellence in the teaching profession. Educators were nominated by students, parents and peers in Joplin’s public and private schools.
Judging will take place over the next month, and awardees will be announced at the chamber banquet April 27.
It may be cliche to say that just being nominated is an honor, but we fully believe that to be true.
There is no more difficult job than that of a teacher, the person responsible for the education of our future leaders, and it seems to get harder all the time as school districts and state lawmakers struggle with lagging salaries, rigorous academic standards, shortages in key workforce positions, issues of student discipline and much more.
The fact that these 65 teachers have received a nomination for an excellence award — which in itself is recognition by the families they serve and the educators they work with — speaks volumes about their dedication to the craft. Way to go!
Carthage fundraiser
Finally, a shout-out to Olivia Pierce, a Carthage High School senior who is resurrecting a fundraiser she previously launched when she was 8.
Mutt-Minster, a show for dogs that are not purebred, will be staged in early April. Pierce’s first Mutt-Minster in 2013 raised money for the Carthage Humane Society, and the event continued to do so for the next few years until it was discontinued as Pierce became busier in school.
The newest iteration of Mutt-Minster will not only benefit the animal shelter, but it also will include pet adoptions and a pet food drive for the Carthage Humane Society. Pierce is working with her peers on the student council to put it all together.
It’s heartening to see young people who have a passion for making their community better. Good job!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.