We look forward to the day that Joplin no longer exposes the ugly side of itself, but until then we'll have to draw our comfort from the fact that awful events can bring out the best side of this community.
In early November, a same-sex couple, Darci Sneed and Megan Stanley, were alerted by a neighbor that their home was on fire, and both women returned to the house to find that it was not only heavily damaged, but that homophobic slurs had been written on the walls. They appear to be the victims of a hate crime.
The fire, one of the women told the Globe, was set in front of a ‘Mrs. and Mrs.’ sign that the couple planned on using for their wedding, as well as a (gay) pride candle and a picture of the two of them.
We think back to previous episodes of intolerance in the city's history — some from deep in our past, others more recent — and how those events today are remembered with shame and regret.
But we must also take a minute to note the response from others in the community.
• The couple soon received a letter from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce expressing sympathy.
“On behalf of the Joplin business community, I want to offer our condolences for what happened to you and your home,” wrote Toby Teeter, president of the chamber. “Please let me know how we can help restore your home and your faith in Joplin.”
• Joplin Habitat for Humanity reached out to offer any of its resources.
• Another friend set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for clothes and personal items for the family; it had collected $3,000 from 67 donors as of Wednesday.
As important as the money were expressions of support.
"We have always taught our kids how important it is to be who they are," wrote one person."So sorry this happened because you are being true to yourselves."
"... I was hopeful that some other Christians would be challenged to jump in on your fundraiser,” another wrote. “I understand the gay community may feel rejection, but I assure you, Christ’s command to His followers is always love. ..."
"I donated because love is stronger than hate and I want this family to feel welcome in our community."
You can help too. The GoFundMe campaign set up to help assist the couple can be found at https://bit.ly/36ndCMO.
