A Boone County judge ruled on motions Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in an attempt to block school mask mandates; two of the rulings are encouraging for proponents of health and safety in our public schools during a pandemic.
Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs rejected Schmitt’s effort to expand his litigation against mask mandates in public schools to districts across the state when Jacobs denied Schmitt’s motion to elevate the suit to a class action. Jacobs also rejected the request for a preliminary injunction by the Republican running for U.S. Senate.
Without class status, Schmitt must file individual cases against each district requiring masks in order to force them to stop protecting their students and staff through the requirement. If the preliminary injunction had been granted, it would have forced the Columbia School District to stop requiring the wearing of face masks to control the spread of COVID-19 in its buildings pending the outcome of the case.
School districts with mask mandates are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on returning to in-person instruction. The CDC recommends that all schools require students, faculty and any visitors to wear well-fitting masks indoors at all times throughout the school day. The guidance includes distancing, hygiene, ventilation and cleaning recommendations as well as citing vaccination as the principle public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following CDC guidance is a wise path, one that, sadly, none of our local school districts have chosen to take.
However, local control is generally preferable to control from Washington, D.C., or Jefferson City. It should be our default position. Decisions are often best made through the government bodies closest to those affected and most accountable to the local electorate. There are exceptions, but this isn’t one of them.
The attorney general’s office asserts the lawsuit enforces a new law on public health orders; the school district says the law doesn’t apply because it is only enforcing an internal rule within its buildings. Part of the purpose of the suit may not be public interest or political principle — especially given that local control is an essential conservative stance. Regardless of intent, the suit is serving to draw attention to the attorney general at a time when having his name in the news offers him an advantage.
It is time for Schmitt to remember the importance of local control and the preeminent responsibility of school boards to protect both their staff and our children in schools. He needs to step away from this effort and stop trying to intervene in decisions local school boards are making for the health and safety of their charges in their buildings.
