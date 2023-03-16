Carthage voters should support a bond to build a new performing arts center for the sake of both its students and the community as a whole.
The proposed $26 million school bond issue will be on the April 4 ballot. This will be the second attempt to pass a bond issue for the PAC. It earlier fell short of the 57.1% supermajority needed for passage.
Approval would not increase the district’s 83-cent debt service property levy, but will pay the debt by extending it for three years through 2043.
About $780,000 in donations is already pledged for the performing arts center and a new baseball field at Carthage High School. Building the PAC is the final stage in the school district’s plan to upgrade education facilities in the community; the center repeatedly has been bumped back in earlier rounds to build athletic facilities and to expand and renovate the Carthage Technical Center buildings. And while the funds for the baseball field are important, that consideration should not overshadow the PAC. Supporters of the arts in education have been patient, but it is time to repay that patience with action.
It often feels as if the arts get short shrift in public education, especially when compared with expenditures and support for athletics. Yet the arts — and performing arts in particular — provide many of the same benefits for students and more.
Experts say arts instruction in general helps children develop motor skills, language skills, social skills, decision-making, risk-taking and inventiveness. Benefits students can gain from the performing arts include:
• Developing quick thinking and the ability to respond to unexpected situations.
• Building teamwork and strengthening social connections.
• Boosting creativity.
• Teaching students to master anxiety in public settings.
• Building confidence while boosting self-esteem.
• Learning to better express emotions.
In general, funding education facilities pays big dividends in a community. Support for education makes a community more attractive to potential residents and increases property values — and annual property taxes will not increase under this proposal. Further, bettering educational opportunities pays off for the community by helping students to become adults with creativity and other attributes that will help Carthage grow and prosper.
For all these reasons and more, we urge readers to support the bond issue on the April 4 ballot.
