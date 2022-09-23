This week, we have joined news organizations, libraries, authors, publishers, teachers, journalists and others in observing Banned Books Week, an annual initiative that celebrates the freedom to read and spreads awareness of efforts to restrict published materials.
The initiative is a major group effort, sponsored by organizations including the American Library Association, American Society of Journalists and Authors, Association of University Presses, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, National Book Foundation, National Council of Teachers of English and many more. It’s even endorsed by the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.
Advocates have pointed out that this year’s Banned Books Week has taken on a new sense of urgency.
Book challenges are on the rise, with 729 challenges targeting nearly 1,600 books in schools and libraries in 2021, according to the American Library Association.
Meanwhile, the Authors Guild notes that teachers and librarians across the country face harassment and risk criminal charges as nearly one-third of states have passed laws that criminalize making books available to children that include broad topics such as sexual identity, diversity and critical race theory.
More specific threats to certain groups of people also exist. A quick perusal of the top 10 most challenged books of 2021 makes something evident: Many of the books currently under fire either are written by or feature characters that represent minority populations. Five of the top 10 works were challenged last year for LGBTQ+ content, according to the list provided by the American Library Association.
So why support Banned Books Week?
There are plenty of reasons, but here are a few of ours:
• Restricting or banning reading materials flies in the face of the First Amendment. The First Amendment specifically prohibits government censorship, but censorship of any kind wrecks the First Amendment freedoms of press and speech that we hold so dear. We have the right to read and write what we want; we have the right to access information and exchange ideas with others. It’s one thing to decide for oneself that you don’t want to read a particular book; it’s another thing entirely to try to prohibit others from reading it because you don’t like it.
• LGBTQ+ individuals and others who are part of minority populations deserve to write about their own lived experiences and to see themselves represented in published works as well as in public libraries. “This is a fight for the truth that has always existed, even if it rarely gets told,” said George M. Johnson, whose “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is among the most challenged books of 2021.
• Reading a diverse range of materials makes for more well-rounded individuals. If you consume media from a variety of authors on many different subjects, you are more likely to be open-minded, more accepting and tolerant of differing viewpoints and better able to empathize with the perspective of those who are unlike you. That, in turn, is likely to make communities stronger and more peaceful.
• One more thing ... banning books has never worked, and often has the opposite result.
Book banning has no place in today’s world. Join the fight against censorship to support our freedoms.
