We all want to celebrate Thanksgiving as usual this year, but health and medical experts are urging us not to.
And for good reason. The nation is averaging 172,000 new virus cases per day, nearly doubling since the end of October, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations, deaths and the testing positivity rate are also up sharply.
“When this started in early March, we weren’t staring at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we didn’t have the disease reservoir that we have. And that, to me, is the biggest concern in the next few weeks,” Dr. David Rubin, the director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Associated Press. He called the risk of a Thanksgiving spike “extremely high.”
The good news is we don't have to cancel Thanksgiving outright. There are commonsense measures we can take to keep ourselves and others safe.
First, take some time to know which activities will put you most at risk for contracting COVID-19 and which activities are safer — and then plan accordingly.
Lower-risk activities for Thanksgiving include having a small dinner with only people who live in your household, delivering meals to others without contact, meeting with others virtually and shopping online for Black Friday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Higher-risk activities include shopping in person on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, participating in or being a spectator at a crowded race, attending crowded parades or attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside your household, CDC officials said.
With those activities in mind, it's not too late to scale down celebrations by deciding to meet with extended family over Zoom or Skype instead of in person. It's not too late to shift our celebrations outdoors, where the forecast is predicting a sunny 64 degrees for the Joplin area on Thursday. It's not too late to click "buy now" for that Christmas gift you've been eyeing online rather than competing with the masses for Black Friday deals in stores.
Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. But if your Thanksgiving traditions are nonnegotiable (and for many, they are), then be prepared to practice the three major safety measures that can help reduce the virus's spread the most: wear a mask, remain socially distanced and wash your hands.
Please consider revising Thanksgiving plans and being prudent. Otherwise, it might be a grim Christmas.
