The arrival of Memorial Day weekend means the unofficial start of summer, and for many, that means it’s time to hit the water.
With rain showers projected to cease by today and temperatures expected to rise into the 80s by Saturday, it promises to be the perfect weekend to dig your swimsuit out of the dresser, dust off your pool noodles and fire up the motor boat.
Whether you’re heading to the pool, river or lake this weekend, make safety in and around the water your No. 1 priority. You can do that by:
• Swimming in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone. Stay within an arm’s reach of any weak or inexperienced swimmer who is in the water.
• Providing constant attention to children, even when a lifeguard is present and no matter how well the child can swim. Never leave a young child unattended near water, and do not trust a child’s life to another child. Teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
• Having young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone. Do not rely on the use of water wings, swim rings, inflatable toys or other items designed for water recreation to replace adult supervision.
• Giving everyone in your family swim lessons, and ensuring they know what to do in a water emergency.
• Entering unknown natural waters, such as lakes or rivers, or shallow water feet first. Recent rains mean rivers will remain high, fast and colder than normal, even if the sun is out.
• Being aware of changing tides, fast-moving currents and waves, drop-offs that unexpectedly change water depth, underwater hazards such as rocks and debris, and dangerous weather such as thunder and lightning.
• Staying sober. Alcohol and water don’t mix.
Those safety tips are courtesy of the American Red Cross, which notes that an average of 10 people die each day from unintentional drowning.
In particular, drowning is a leading cause of death for children.
Drowning can occur in the blink of an eye, and it can happen in the shallowest of waters. It also endangers other people and first responders who try to save you.
By all means, enjoy your three-day weekend on the water. Just do it safely.
