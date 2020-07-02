There's almost nothing that's as synonymous with the Fourth of July as fireworks. Who doesn't love shooting off a few fountains or Roman candles in their yard or driveway as a way to celebrate independence?
But fireworks come with a risk of property damage and, worse, injury or death. Local fire officials say garage fires are common during the July 4 holiday season because of people improperly disposing of their fireworks, and injuries are reported most frequently to hands, fingers, eyes and the head.
In 2017, eight people died and more than 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents, according to the National Safety Council. Of the injuries, 50% were to children and young adults under 20. Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires, the council says.
The good news is that, with a little common sense, most of these scenarios are avoidable.
You can find safety tips in today's front-page story, and most of them are easy enough to do — water down spent fireworks to avoid combustion later, use a punk to avoid premature lighting of a firework, don't hold lighted fireworks in your hand. None of these precautions should get in the way of having a good time, but taken properly, they could help you avoid a potentially terrible outcome.
Also, think of your pets and animals, who tend not to enjoy fireworks displays as much as humans. Noisy fireworks can scare them and cause them to run away, while fireworks debris on the ground can be ingested by them with disastrous results.
Make sure your pets have proper identification tags and that their microchip, if they have one, is up to date. That way, it will be easier for you to track them down if something happens. Also, take a current photo of them to help you identify them if they end up in a local animal shelter.
If fireworks shows are happening in your neighborhood, keep your pets inside, and definitely leave them at home if you're headed out to a July 4 party, parade or other celebration. If your pets must remain outside, check your fencing to ensure that it is secure enough that they can't escape if they're afraid, and scour your yard after any fireworks displays for debris.
Have a safe and happy Independence Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.