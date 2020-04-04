Building the Bella Vista Bypass has been likened to an on-again, off-again courtship.
First, Missouri was ready; Arkansas wasn’t.
Then Arkansas demonstrated interest, but Missouri had moved on.
About 18 months ago, Arkansas showed up with a gift that was impossible to ignore — let’s call it a $25 million engagement ring courtesy of Uncle Sam.
Now, both states are going forward, and the marriage is on, set for late 2021.
It’s been a long time coming, and we’re glad it’s finally here.
Both states have wanted the bypass — also called the I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector — for a long time. Both states have needed it, but haven’t been able to coordinate it.
At one point, Missouri had nearly $60 million set aside for its share of the project, which is about 5 miles, but Arkansas couldn’t afford to go forward with work on its side, which is more than twice as long. So Missouri instead used its money for upgrades along the length of I-49 between Pineville and Kansas City.
Then Arkansas passed a half-cent sales tax in 2012, generating money for its part of the project, but Missouri struggled in recent years to come up with full funding.
In late 2018, the congressional delegations from the two states announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation had approved a $25 million grant request to help fund the work. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, a nonprofit, metropolitan planning organization based in Springdale, helped get the BUILD — Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development — grant.
This week, Missouri awarded a $58.7 million contract for work that could begin later this month.
Everyone will benefit from this marriage:
• There will be a faster, safer road for travelers.
•The bypass ties Joplin and all of Southwest Missouri that much more closely to one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation, that is being looked to as a model by a lot of communities nationwide.
It has taken a lot to get these two together — persistence and cooperation from politicians, from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission and the Northwest Arkansas Council, from chambers, the business community and local leaders on both sides of the line.
This marriage only happened because everyone worked together.
Fortunately, the work is coming at a time when our economy has been stalled because of the pandemic. This will be a real shot in the arm for our area.
