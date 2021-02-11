President Joe Biden’s first-day revocation of the Keystone XL permit was a mistake ... and a missed opportunity.
We have always favored the Keystone XL pipeline, which would move Canadian oil from Alberta to the Gulf Coast through the Midwest. We have always argued that Keystone could advance both the nation’s energy security and stability, and contribute to our long-term independence from OPEC, Russia, Venezuela or other sources of overseas oil that are problematic at best, and more often than not result in us funding countries working against American interests.
But we have always favored Keystone with conditions, which we’ll get to in a second.
First, there’s the practical argument to make: Canada will continue to develop its oil resources, and that oil will need to be moved to refineries on the Gulf Coast. The question isn’t whether it will happen, but what is the safest way to accommodate what is going to happen?
“In the absence of access to pipelines, crude oil will continue to find its way to market through increased reliance on other modes of transport, like truck and rail, which have a higher number of reported releases of crude oil per ton-mile than pipelines,” Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, noted in a letter to Biden this week, urging the president to reconsider. (Manchin, by the way, is the new chairman of the Senate Energy Committee.)
Manchin also noted, citing U.S. Department of Transportation figures, that there is an incident/spill/accident on average for every 50 million gallons of crude oil moved by rail, and an incident/spill/accident for every 55 million gallons of oil moved by truck, compared to an incident/accident/rupture for every 720 million gallons of oil shipped by pipeline.
“Pipelines have a 99.999% safety record,” Manchin noted.
Biden argued in making his decision: “The United States and the world face a climate crisis. Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”
We’ll be the first to acknowledge that the climate crisis is real and serious, but we think a decision to go forward on Keystone could have been paired with initiatives that would encourage development of alternative energy sources, including wind and solar. It could have been part of a compromise that would have advanced other American interests, too, such as protecting ANWR — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska — from drilling.
It was a missed opportunity.
