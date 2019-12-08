“Bien hecho!”
Well done.
A new Latina-based sorority that has been established at Pittsburg State University is just the latest signal of the growing presence of Hispanic students in our communities and on our campuses, and the latest sign that area universities recognize the importance of reaching out to help.
“It’s like a lighthouse in an ocean,” Nathalie Vasquez told us, referring to the Lambda Pi Upsilon sorority. A music education major, she is of Salvadorean descent.
Springfield’s Drury University also has a campus in Monett, which has a large Hispanic population.
Missouri Southern State University also has been taking steps to reach Hispanics, with the number of Hispanic/Latino students enrolled there nearly doubling in the last in the past five years — from 214 in 2014 to 420 in 2019.
There are a number of positive trends among Hispanics when it comes to higher education.
• More Hispanic students remain in high school than before, making them more likely to go college.
• More are enrolling in college.
• More are staying in college to get graduate degrees.
And given some of the challenges — language barriers, being the first in their family to go college — those are important victories.
Still, Hispanics are not graduating from college at the same rate as their white peers, and that is why these kinds of strategies and initiatives that make campuses more welcoming are vital — to their success and ours.
Jana Sawyer, coordinator of the English Language Learners program at Carthage, where more than one-third of students are Hispanic, told us all students should have access to the same educational opportunities after graduation.
“It makes stronger people, and stronger people make stronger communities,” she said. “I spent time in classrooms today ... I think it’s easy, when you don’t do that, to make a lot of statements about a group of people, but when you have the opportunity to look a child in the face and see the joy of learning and see how badly they want that, it’s something we need to think about. We’re talking about children and their futures.”
Well said.
“Y bien hecho!”
