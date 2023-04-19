A measure passing through the Oklahoma Legislature with bipartisan support would guarantee, by law, an Indigenous student’s right to wear tribal regalia at a school graduation ceremony.
The law would define “tribal regalia” as traditional garments, jewelry, other adornments such as an eagle feather, an eagle plume, a beaded cap, a stole or similar objects of cultural and religious significance worn by members of a federally recognized Indian tribe or the tribe of another country, according to the text of the legislation. It wouldn’t include a firearm or other weapons.
Lawmakers have correctly noted that such tribal wear is deeply rooted in many Native students’ history and culture. The state is home to 39 tribal nations.
Most school districts already allow this in some form or fashion. The state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, previously issued an opinion that schools must allow students to wear tribal regalia because it is a protected right.
But some students still fall through the cracks, and to protect them, this should have become law a long time ago.
If it had, we could have avoided situations that happened as recently as last year, when a Native American student in Broken Arrow was forced to remove an eagle feather prior to her high school graduation.
Lena’ Black, who is Otoe-Missouria and Osage, said the feather was attached to her mortarboard. She passed several checkpoints before being approached by a school counselor and a security guard, who tried to remove the feather, the Associated Press reported at the time. “I had to take off my cap,” Black said. “They kept trying to take it off of me.”
The student’s mother, Marci Black, said the family received an apology from the district. “I want this to never happen to another Native student ... they ruined something she has worked her whole life to achieve,” she said.
In 2016, a graduating senior at Sapulpa Public Schools wanted to wear traditional Navajo moccasins to the ceremony, but was initially told she could not, according to the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. In 2019, the Latta School District told a senior he could not wear his Chickasaw Nation honor cord and beaded cap and feather while walking across the stage during graduation.
Oklahoma lawmakers are right to pursue this legislation, and the governor should sign it as soon as it hits his desk.
If signed, the measure would become law immediately, and it could perhaps ensure that all Native students are afforded their right to represent their tribal history at graduation ceremonies next month.
