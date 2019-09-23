Our thanks to U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., who has partnered with Emanuel Cleaver, the Democratic congressman from Kansas City, to sponsor bipartisan legislation to combat the epidemic of suicides.
Since 2017, more than a dozen student deaths in Southwest Missouri have been ruled a suicide, most recently that of a 14-year-old boy in Monett earlier this month.
Known as the Cady Housh and Gemesha Thomas Student Suicide Prevention Act of 2019, the bill would amend the federal Public Health Service Act to provide grants to states and schools for youth suicide early intervention and prevention awareness and training.
"Congress should not stand idly by while suicide plagues America's youth," Long wrote. "This bill would be a step in the right direction toward preventing young people from taking their own lives."
"Plague" is the right word here.
According to the bill:
• In the past 12 years, suicide has been increasing, and it is now the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24, with 157,000 youths treated annually at emergency rooms for self-inflicted injuries.
• 16% of high school students reported considering suicide attempts, and 8% reported actual attempts, according to the 2017 Youth Risk Behaviors Survey by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• 80% of students show warning signs before attempting suicide.
Long notes that in Missouri, one person dies by suicide every eight hours.
"It is also essential that Congress works to provide the resources needed for at-risk individuals to get the help they need," Long wrote in his latest newsletter to constituents in Southwest Missouri.
We agree.
He also is right to point out that suicide is preventable, and we applaud his leadership and the bipartisan support for solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.