Black lives matter. Full stop.
Black Lives Matter, as a movement, began in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, who was unarmed. Today, what began as a call to action against racism has grown to stand for the "eradication of white supremacy and building of local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes," according to its website.
Locally, people of all races who attended protests, rallies and marches over the past two weeks have embraced Black Lives Matter. But popping up amid the calls for black lives to matter comes another phrase, a similar but very problematic phrase — all lives matter.
"All lives matter" is disingenuous. The current conversation is centered on the disproportionate rate at which black and brown people live in peril, particularly when it comes to police encounters. Adding an "all lives matter" argument to the conversation implies that all people bear an equal amount of danger in their daily lives, but that simply isn't true. Minorities, especially black people, are more likely than white people to be fatally shot while unarmed, according to The Washington Post, which has been tracking police shootings since 2015.
Saying that black lives matter doesn't mean that other lives don't matter. Of course they do. In a very literal sense, of course all lives matter. But the reality is that black lives in this country don't matter as much — at least, not yet, and not to a large contingent of people and institutions that are still deeply rooted in racism. When black and brown people are disproportionately targeted for everything from being pulled over while driving to being killed by police, then it's clear that black lives are still undervalued when compared with other lives.
“The entire point of Black Lives Matter is to illustrate the extent to which black lives have not mattered in this country," Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African-American studies at Princeton University, told The New York Times in 2016.
Think of it this way: If we had to add an extra word to the phrase to give it context, it would be "too" not "only." No one is arguing that only black lives matter; instead, the movement is arguing that black lives matter too, that black lives should be — must be — just as important as others.
The phrase "blue lives matter" is even more problematic and tone-deaf. This cry arose as a direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement as a way to promote and protect police officers who have come under fire for their policing of black and brown communities.
There's no denying that policing is a dangerous profession. But that's exactly what it is — a profession. It's a characteristic of a person that is changeable; in other words, a cop can choose at the end of the day not to be a cop. But black and brown people cannot change their skin color. Equating the two is wrong.
Across the nation — and in our own community — black lives must matter. We must do better at ensuring that they matter.
Black lives matter. Full stop.
