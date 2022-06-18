Sen. Roy Blunt has proven himself worthy of praise yet again.
Blunt, R-Mo., is one of 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans, who agreed to a framework on gun safety legislation that is the first movement on the issue in a generation.
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed May 24, and a mass shooting of 10 Black people on May 14 in Buffalo, New York, prompted action to create the framework for new legislation.
Though the bill has yet to be written, the framework indicates that it would offer funding to states to establish red flag laws; fund school resources such as mental health and violence prevention programs; curb straw purchasing, where someone buys a gun for someone else; include juvenile offenses in background checks; and require the inclusion of convicted domestic violence abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders in background checks.
Blunt, who has been a supporter of and been supported by the National Rifle Association, is taking a lot of heat from some quarters for his willingness to work across the aisle to address a problem that has been all but impossible for lawmakers to move on. But there is little that can be more worthy of action and compromise than working together to keep our children safe from violent attacks on our schools.
Blunt has long been an advocate of better mental health care and parts of the agreement clearly show his influence. We applaud Blunt’s willingness to act despite the blowback. He is retiring in January, and perhaps that has made him more willing to take the heat — though Missouri’s senior senator has always been one to work across the aisle on matters he considers vital to the public interest.
Missouri will miss him when he is gone and our state is sadly unlikely to see a similar spirit in his successor.
Woman Eagle Scout
There is no higher achievement in Scouting than becoming an Eagle Scout. Congratulations to Allison Skinner, the first woman in the Joplin-area district and in the Ozark Trails Council to earn that rank.
For her Eagle Scout service project, Skinner, a young mother, produced a pamphlet to provide information to young mothers about resources to help them. She expanded the project to include collecting donations for a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to young mothers, the Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center of Neosho.
To Skinner, congratulations and well done!
