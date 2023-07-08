An embarrassing chapter has come to a close as one of Missouri’s professional boards dropped an action to discipline a former public official for her official actions.
The original complaint seemed intended to punish her and to intimidate future officeholders from acting in the public interest.
The action by the state Board of Accountancy, which oversees accountants in Missouri, was part of a move to sanction former state Auditor Nicole Galloway in response to her audit of former Missouri attorney general Josh Hawley’s office. Hawley, a Republican who is now one of Missouri’s U.S. senators, argued that Galloway, then the only Democrat serving in statewide elected office, should not publicly release portions of her audit of his office. Those documents were part of a report that showed Hawley may have misused state resources to benefit his successful 2018 campaign against former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
The board dismissed the action after a Cole County judge ruled in a lawsuit that the state board has no oversight over the Missouri auditor’s office.
“The court has found that Galloway’s audit was carried out lawfully and fully within her constitutional authority,” said Galloway attorney Chuck Hatfield after the ruling. “The board has finally come to terms that it greatly overreached and has no authority over the Missouri Auditor.”
The Missouri Independent reported that Galloway’s audit found that Hawley’s office overspent on travel and did not give prior approval to paying employees for relocation expenses. One finding showed Hawley used a state vehicle and a driver for some trips without documenting the purpose of the trip. A driver told the auditor that on Dec. 16, 2017, he drove Hawley and his wife to a Kansas City Chiefs football game.
The actions by the board smacked of payback in a political feud, especially given that Hawley called on the board, including a member who is chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, to discipline Galloway. The call by Hawley prompted the lawsuit.
Too often we have seen Hawley show a willingness to ignore the Sunshine Law and to be sly, secretive and to use the levers of power to his advantage in ways that should be deeply suspect. Trying to use a state licensure board to punish an elected official for performing her duty is but one example. Further, no state board or its members should allow themselves to be used in this manner.
We call on Hawley to do better and to apologize to Missourians in general and Galloway in particular.
