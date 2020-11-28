We hated to see it, but agree it was a good call by Freeman Health System and the city of Joplin to cancel this year's Joplin Christmas parade because of COVID-19.
Organizers had already made modifications, including proposing this year's as a sort of reverse parade, with floats and marching bands remaining fixed while spectators drove past in vehicles. But the organizers were still concerned for the safety of those who would participate, according to Ryan Melton, director of service excellence at Freeman and chairman of the parade committee.
“The format change (to a drive-thru event) did not give us enough public safety to protect the entrants,” he said. “That’s what this decision came down to.”
He also noted that many traditional parade entrants — local churches and businesses — are gathering and working remotely because of the pandemic, making it difficult to build floats.
Here's hoping next year's parade can be doubly grand.
Double thanks
And speaking of double, how about a double thanks to Damien Tiregol, owner of Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill in Joplin?
The local restaurant owner treated about 160 Mercy Hospital Joplin workers who are on the front lines of our war with COVID-19 to a free lunch as a way of showing them his appreciation.
“It means a lot to them, just to know that they’re not forgotten,” Tracey Spurgeon, executive director of the emergency department and critical care services at Mercy, told the Globe. She also admitted the hospital work is "grueling" right now and added: “The nurses, health care teams, the co-workers have been doing this full time for almost 300 days, and they’re tired.”
Area hospitals have been treating up to 100 COVID-19 patients a day from Joplin and around the area.
Tiregol told us: “There’s a lot of people who are reluctant to do their part and wear masks, and we just felt like somebody needed to show that they cared for what these people are doing for us.”
More than that, Tiregol just opened a new restaurant, Blackstone Gastropub, at 1521 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway. It was recently the home of Cat Johnson’s Taste of the South. It's the second restaurant to open at that intersection since summer, the other being Simple Simon's.
All business owners — and there are many others — willing to take risks in this time of economic uncertainty deserve thanks and support too.
