We couldn’t help but notice the stark contrast recently when it comes to Joplin’s historic downtown buildings.
On the one hand, our historic jewels are being added to the National Register of Historic Places. Memorial Hall was added last year. So were the Cleveland Apartments and the former YMCA building downtown.
A district in East Town is up for consideration on July 15.
Fantastic. These are worthy and need to be included.
Yet, at the same time, fires are gutting many historic properties that are abandoned.
We nearly lost the Olivia in 2020. Another fire earlier this year ravaged the three buildings of the old Cleveland Apartments just as a plan was coming together for renovation.
Now, just this past week, another fire erupted, this one at the old Carnegie Library at 830 S. Wall Ave.
The first library built in the city, it was and could be again a Joplin showpiece, but the damage to parts of the building was “significant,” according to firefighters.
Lori Haun, with the Downtown Joplin Alliance, who has worked heroically to help save our architectural heritage, said a deal was possibly coming together for that renovation, too. She remained optimistic when we spoke with her last week after she did a walk-through of the building: “It looks like it is still structurally sound. The roof is still intact.”
Let’s hope so. The Olivia is proof that even heavily damaged buildings can be renovated.
But the Carnegie Library fires begs the question:
What are we doing here, Joplin?
Are we interested in saving our historic buildings?
Or are we just going to let them burn?
It makes no sense to work to get our buildings on the national register, celebrating their historical importance, but not to hold property owners accountable for securing and protecting their buildings.
Now no one has been injured in any of these fires. But that luck won’t hold.
Haun also told us the latest fire points out the urgency with which the city needs to act to protect its historic properties. We think we need much tougher rules for abandoned buildings, tougher penalties for those who let them fall into disrepair, and more initiatives to encourage businesses and residents to return downtown. This is a communitywide call to action!
“There are so many reasons to get these building (projects) moving as fast as possible,” Haun told us. “Vacant properties don’t benefit us at all. We have got to find a use for them.”
