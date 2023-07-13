A sordid mess came to a close — hopefully — Tuesday in the Carthage City Council meeting when the council reinstated the members of the Carthage Water & Electric Plant board of directors.
The council voted 7-0 with two members abstaining to reverse its decision to remove all board members at once from a special session of the council June 15. The action came after an explosion of outrage from residents that led to a series of packed meetings calling for the reversal.
The abrupt dismissal came in the wake of a kerfuffle, apparently triggered by an analysis by the city attorney, over how a salary study had been conducted by the CW&EP board. The controversy included concerns about whether utility workers would get scheduled raises on time. The City Council’s response included allegations of law-breaking on the part of board members and accusations of threats of violence by utility workers. The dust-up struck many residents as extreme and prompted a flood of rumors and recriminations.
In a meeting, Patrick Scott, a financial adviser and member of the Carthage Board of Education, told the council: “We have hundreds here tonight. These people want their voice to be heard. So why do you think this group is this large? Is it normal? No. My guess is the crowd is here because of the actions you took and that they want the CW&EP board reinstated.”
A later public statement from the council said no ordinances had been broken. Mayor Dan Rife said — in a meeting that included a failed attempt to have the council reconsider dumping the board — that the council’s action was entirely about the CW&EP board’s failure to provide salary information about utility employees that the council felt it needed to complete the city budget.
Yet the two abstentions in the final vote to reinstate cited disagreement over the question of a broken ordinance as the reason for their abstention.
“I voted to abstain because … I disagree with our public statement that was made. On the last sentence, it said there was no ordinances broken by either side. That was wrong. There was an ordinance broken,” council member Ed Hardesty said after the meeting.
We want to say the council has finally made the right move, but it is hard to be congratulatory when the whole thing leaves such a bad taste in our mouths. Politics is a messy business, but this was a debacle. While we are left with a sense of muddy undercurrents in the initial decision to dump the entire board, the actions taken Tuesday are the right move to clean up the fiasco.
So … good job, Carthage City Council. But do better.
