Congratulations to the Joplin Public Library for 120 years of service to the community.
The library will celebrate this milestone with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and the public is invited. Another milestone to be celebrated this weekend: the library’s fifth anniversary at its current location, 1901 E. 20th St., to which it moved from downtown Joplin in 2017.
You may not realize just how much changes in 120 years, and how much the modern library has had to adapt to new technologies and a variety of needs from its community.
In the 21st century, public libraries have moved beyond being a place to go just to read books. With advances in modern technology, you can now go to the library to “check out” audiobooks to listen to, or e-books to read on your tablets. You can access the internet via public computers. At the Joplin library, you also have available to you a makerspace where you can do 3D printing, laser cutting and etching, digital media conversion and more.
Joplin’s new building on East 20th Street, in particular, has opened the library up to a whole new world of adult and children’s programs. Want to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Thanks to several clinics held over the past year, you could have received one there. Want to crochet? There are crafting groups there to teach you. Interested in gardening? An expert is there regularly to give you tips.
Moreover, the Joplin library isn’t only for Joplin residents at certain times of the year. This summer, for example, everyone who wants to participate in the summer reading program will receive a free library card, regardless of whether they are in-city residents. Use your free card to check out items including books, DVDs and more through July 24.
Andrew Carnegie, who funded thousands of public libraries in the late 19th century, including Joplin’s first, called them “palaces for the people.” Modernizing the terminology a bit, sociologist Eric Klinenberg now describes public libraries as “social infrastructure.”
That means “the physical spaces and organizations that shape the way people interact,” Klinenberg wrote in a 2018 op-ed in the New York Times, as noted by the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Libraries don’t just provide free access to books and other cultural materials, they also offer things like companionship for older adults, de facto childcare for busy parents, language instruction for immigrants and welcoming public spaces for the poor, the homeless and young people.”
There is so much to do and learn at today’s Joplin Public Library. As a community, we are incredibly lucky to have this remarkable asset available to us.
