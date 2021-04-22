Today is Earth Day, the annual celebration of our planet and our efforts to protect it from harm.
Since 1970, the day has been an organized movement “to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes,” organizers say on EarthDay.org. In more recent years, climate change has become intricately linked to conservation efforts as our consumption of materials and goods threatens to irrevocably alter our world by making it less hospitable.
Celebrating Earth Day in 2021 will mean moving beyond simply hugging a tree to show your dedication to the cause. It means a real commitment to act, a promise to change something about the way we live our day-to-day lives in order to make an impact.
So what can we do this Earth Day to help protect and preserve our planet? Here are some ideas from EarthDay.org:
• Plant native trees, shrubs or grasses. Flowering dogwoods, butterfly milkweed, purple coneflowers and many more are well adapted to Missouri’s climate and soil conditions and can provide good food and habitat for a variety of animals.
• Substitute a meal with plant-based foods. Food production contributes to climate change and deforestation, and our food system accounts for more than a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. Something like a plant-based burger has significantly less water impact and less impact on land use.
• Take a reusable bag with you to the grocery store. We use an estimated 4 trillion plastic bags worldwide annually, and the average plastic bag can live as long as 1,000 years in a landfill. Also consider stashing a reusable straw or set of eating utensils in your purse or vehicle’s glove box to avoid using plastic utensils when you’re dining on the go.
• Try plogging — picking up litter while jogging — or walking or simply meandering around your neighborhood. The bottom line is you’ll get a good workout while also making your environment cleaner.
• Change your paper bills to online billing and unsubscribe from catalogs and mailers that you just throw away. You’ll save some trees and the fuel it takes to deliver those materials.
• Protect our water. Use environmentally friendly, nontoxic cleaning products to avoid washing toxic chemicals down the drain, and take a shorter shower or use a water-saving shower head.
• Make the switch to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and geothermal.
How will you demonstrate your commitment to our planet today?
