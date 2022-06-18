Juneteenth, observed on June 19 and long celebrated by Black Americans, was made a federal holiday in this country last year by President Joe Biden. But what exactly is Juneteenth?
The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, granting freedom to all enslaved people in the states rebelling during the Civil War. But not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free, notes the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers finally landed in Galveston, Texas, where they brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This day came to be known as Juneteenth, a combination of June and 19, according to the museum.
Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black Americans ever since, and as the museum notes, it marks our country’s second independence day. From Kelly E. Navies, specialist of oral history, on the museum’s website:
“I like to think of Juneteenth as a celebration of freedom, of family and of joy that emerged from this cauldron of the war.
“... Juneteenth has evolved over the years to mirror shifts in our struggle. Sometimes it wanes, but it re-emerges. After World War II, we have this new sense of pride, and the Great Migration started to carry Juneteenth throughout the United States. You see it come up again during the civil rights movement of the late ‘60s and into Solidarity Day at the Poor People’s Campaign here in Washington, D.C., in 1968.
“Fifty years ago, and from that moment, Solidarity Day (on June 19, 1968), you saw activists bring it back to their communities where it developed a whole new grassroots identity. That’s around the time that my family started celebrating it. Even though my family and I didn’t have ties to Texas, my activist father brought it with us from Detroit to California. We don’t celebrate July 4, we celebrate Juneteenth.
“At its very core, Juneteenth is this affirmation that we are here, and we will continue to be here. We will continue to struggle in the face of many challenges.”
If you’d like to learn more or celebrate Juneteenth in this area, you have several opportunities this weekend:
• The EastTown Dreams District will host its Regional Black Expo from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.; there will be an after-party with entertainment from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. It also has planned Soulfood Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Food Park 66, 905 W. Seventh St. in Joplin.
• The Southwest Missouri Juneteenth Committee will host a living history event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Minnie Hackney Community Center, 110 S. Main St. in Joplin. The group also will host a barbecue and fishing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kellogg Lake Park in Carthage.
• George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host a Juneteenth presentation at 1 p.m. Sunday at the visitors center.
