As Southwest Missouri diversifies, so too does the ability to learn about others.
There’s a great opportunity to do that right now with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed in the U.S. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It aims to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, according to the Library of Congress.
“The people of Hispanic descent are the heirs of missionaries, captains, soldiers and farmers who were motivated by a young spirit of adventure, and a desire to settle freely in a free land,” President Lyndon B. Johnson said in proclaiming the first National Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968. “This heritage is ours.”
Since then, much of the discourse on Hispanic heritage has shifted to a debate over what the word “Hispanic” means, who it aims to identify and whether terms such as “Latino,” “Latina” or “Latinx” are more appropriate. Legislation from the 1970s tried to define Hispanic people as those from Spanish-speaking countries and backgrounds, according to the Pew Research Center.
The U.S. Census Bureau uses a different approach: Simply put, someone who is Hispanic is someone who says they’re Hispanic. Using this model, there are an estimated 62.1 million Hispanics in the United States as of 2020, making up 19% of the nation’s population, according to the latest census data. It is a term that generally applies to one’s ethnicity, not one’s race, and includes people from all walks of life and from a variety of backgrounds, family histories and origins.
This suggests that there isn’t any one right way to “be” a Hispanic person — and that’s something that Luis Rangel wants our community to know. An organizer of the new Carthage-based group Hispanic Connections, Rangel told us this week that the Hispanic community is not one group from one country. Instead, it’s people from different countries and cultures that, for the most part, share a common language.
Perhaps the easiest way to observe National Hispanic Heritage Month — and to settle the debate once and for all of who is Hispanic — is to go out and talk with people. Ask them about themselves and their identity, their culture. Get to know them. Learn from them for a better understanding of who they are.
We have an opportunity to do that today, with a Hispanic Heritage Month event happening from noon to 8 p.m. in Carthage’s Central Park. There will be live music, dancing shows, food trucks and information from local businesses.
“People know there are a lot of Hispanics here, but they don’t necessarily know which culture or which country or what really goes into it,” Rangel told us. “That’s kind of the idea (of the event).”
It’s an opportunity to celebrate not only the Hispanic culture, but also the diversity of Southwest Missouri — and to understand from what melting pot this community is made.
