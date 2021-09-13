The 2020 U.S. census shows that, while Jasper County and Joplin saw population growth, other area counties lost people in the last decade; Cherokee County, Kansas, saw the greatest population loss of about 10.4%.
The pace of growth in Southwest Missouri slowed considerably in the 2020 census compared with the previous two 10-year counts. Jasper County, for example, saw population increase by about 16% in 2000 and about 12% in 2010. The county population increased by 4.6% in the 2020 census.
These numbers aren’t out of line with trends that have shown many rural areas losing more people than they are gaining through migration or birth. But you might ask: Why does it matter? Or even: I like my town small and my area rural; why would I want more people or worry if a few leave?
There are certainly advantages to living in a small town or rural area. But a decrease in the population can bring unwanted effects, such as a drop in house prices as more homes are unoccupied; lower home prices reduce family wealth and reduce the primary tax base that funds public schools. It can also lead to the closure of smaller schools, requiring students to travel farther.
Shrinking communities often struggle to get doctors and dentists. As the population falls, smaller hospitals often close. Fewer people also can mean less available arts and entertainment. Economies weaken. Stores close. Businesses close. Residents have to travel farther. A shrinking population can have a pretty big downside.
Supporting schools, building on existing assets, helping existing venues and businesses to thrive, maintaining parks and natural areas while backing efforts to improve quality of life, concentrating services in rural population centers and ensuring new residents are welcomed are just a few paths communities can pursue.
Such efforts will require cooperation within communities, between local and county officials and across the region. To be successful, communities need to engage members to recognize the risks and to plan for the future.
Changes in the rate of growth require careful planning and thoughtful action, especially if the change is a decline.
Growth isn’t always good, but its opposite is almost always bad. Residents of small towns and rural areas don’t have to resign themselves to stagnation or decline, and they should make certain their leaders don’t either.
