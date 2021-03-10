Joplin residents could soon leave the metropolitan area without changing their home addresses, and that move could come with a big price tag.
What is wrong with this picture: Joplin — resident population 50,925 with an estimated daytime population of 240,000 — could lose its status as the core city of a metropolitan area, but McDonald County — total population 22,782 — would continue to be part of a metropolitan area because of its proximity to Northwest Arkansas?
That absurdity would result if a new federal recommendation is enacted that would downgrade our city to a micropolitan area.
The Joplin metro area includes Jasper and Newton counties, and Ottawa County in Northeast Oklahoma. The combined population for the three counties is more than 210,000.
In addition to Joplin, 143 other cities with populations of less than 100,000 would be downgraded — more than one third of the nation’s 392 designated metro areas — if the Office of Management and Budget enacts a recommendation by a committee of representatives from federal statistical agencies. Other Missouri cities affected include St. Joseph, Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau.
OMB says the change is purely for statistical purposes and not to be used for funding formulas. In reality, however, those categories are often used to set funding thresholds. Several housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are tied to communities being metropolitan statistical areas
“The main issue is that many federally subsidized programs tie eligibility to being in a metropolitan statistical area. So it will make it more difficult to qualify for federal grants,” Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement to the Globe.
The change could also have a negative impact on economic development, business expansion and industrial recruitment.
The change in designations that have been consistent since 1950 will create unnecessary problems. Statisticians say the change has been a long time coming, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metropolitan areas; now, 86% do. But that change also reflects changes in the fabric of American society. Redefining categories won’t change the trends, but it will make comparisons more difficult and complex.
We urge Missouri lawmakers — Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, those members of the House whose districts will be affected and other concerned lawmakers to intervene with OMB to halt this change.
You, too, can make a difference by weighing in on the changes during the comment period underway through March 19 by following links from the notice at https://bit.ly/3etZUhR regarding OMB-2021-0001.
