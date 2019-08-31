It’s an exciting weekend. Area high school football has begun. Lots of entertainment and fun are on tap for Labor Day weekend, and many of us have an extra day off. We have a lot to look forward to and a lot to be grateful for.
There are a number of events worth enjoying over the holiday weekend, but one that is important to note is Pridefest, which takes place today in downtown Joplin.
The annual festival dedicated to the area LGBTQ community traces its roots to 1997, but for years it was marked quietly and largely out of sight. It has become more prominent in recent years.
This year, Pridefest takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. today along Joplin Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. Live music, theatrical productions and kid-friendly activities are planned throughout the day, including the JOMO Pride March, which kicks off at 11:15 a.m. and is a big draw. Consider attending to show your support for the event.
Other local events
• The Human Experience: A Social Commentary,” a collection of photographs from the Four State Photography Enthusiasts. The show is free at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St.
• “Remembering D-Day: The 75th Anniversary of the Normandy Invasion” is on display at the Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. You can get in for $3.
• For those 21 and older, Wilder’s Summer Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. today at Wilder’s Event Center, 1210 S. Main St., with Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy, The 1oz Jig, and TotoJojo. Tickets are $15.
Puppy love
We’re also thrilled that work will begin in September on outdoor play yards and a nearby dog trail located behind the Joplin Humane Society shelter. While the best place for these animals is in a loving home, having a place to get outside and exercise while they are waiting for adoption is important to reduce kennel stress, keep them healthier and make them more adoptable. The work is made possible by a $15,000 check from Active Lifestyle Events, the nonprofit in charge of the annual Joplin Memorial Run.
Remember
Most importantly, don’t forget what Labor Day celebrates — no, not the final holiday weekend of summer. Labor Day is a federal holiday celebrated since 1894 to pay tribute to American workers — a category that covers the majority of us. So take time this weekend to consider and honor the achievements and contributions of American workers to our area, our state, our nation and the world.
