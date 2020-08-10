Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.