Area teachers and students aren’t slowing down even though the end of the academic year is imminent. They continue to be active in the community, completing service projects to benefit others.
Nellie Mitchell, an art teacher at Carl Junction High School, worked with students to paint a mural on the side of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. The mural, depicting a native Missouri prairie, was designed by two of Mitchell’s students, Avari Fifer and Olivia Wobken, and painted by students from Carl Junction, Joplin and Baxter Springs, Kansas.
Christine Allgood at the museum spearheaded the projected in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Prairie Foundation. Her vision — to create a mural so vivid and bright that it could be seen on the museum wall from Seventh Street — is very satisfyingly coming to life thanks to the work of these students and teachers.
Library of Things
The Joplin Public Library’s newest program is something we can’t wait to check out.
Last week it introduced its Library of Things, a collection of nontraditional materials, including tools, games, kitchen items and electronics, that are all free to check out with a library card.
The Library of Things ranges from smaller-ticket items, such as puzzles or a stud finder, to more expensive items, such as a digital camera or a pickleball set. There are also power tools, such as a cordless drill and a Dremel rotary tool. For children and teens, items include several STEAM kits covering subjects such as robotics and phonics.
This has become a trend in libraries across the country, and we’re glad to see Joplin adopting it. The library is where we go when we want to broaden our horizons and now, whether we check out a book or a pasta maker, we can do that.
Happy Mother’s Day
Last but certainly not least, we want to give a shout out to all the moms: Happy Mother’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.