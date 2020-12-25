This will not be a Currier and Ives or Norman Rockwell Christmas for many — for those who can't be with family, for those who have lost loved ones, for those who are working long shifts today in hard-hit hospitals, nursing homes and elsewhere. But adversity never stopped Christmas. Pandemics haven't stopped it; wars haven't stopped it. Adversity certainly didn't stop the first one, amid the Roman occupation, amid Herod's deceit, treachery and massacre, when there was no room at the inn. It hasn't stopped Christmas for 2,000 years. Herewith, a reminder of Christmases past, amid adversity:
• "Hutts go on Slowly — Cold & Smoke make us fret. But mankind are always fretting, even if they have more than their proportion of the Blessings of Life. We are never Easy— allways repining at the Providence of an Allwise & Benevolent Being — Blaming Our Country — or faulting our Friends. …
"We are still in Tents — when we ought to be in huts — the poor Sick, suffer much in Tents this cold Weather."
— Albigence Waldo, surgeon at Valley Forge, Dec. 24-25, 1777
• "J.W. Swinford, apparently 30 years old, died at 7 o'clock Saturday night and his wife died at 4 o'clock Sunday morning, nine hours after the death of her husband. They are survived by three children who are ill from influenza.
"An effort by authorities to locate relatives has failed. ..."
A resident took in the youngest child, 18 months old, but the two older children, ages 6 and 9, were taken to the Provident Association (Joplin Children's) home.
Neighbors living in the vicinity of the Swinford home had been afraid to enter their house and check on the couple, and their children.
Yet, two days later there was this: "Not a family in Joplin went hungry yesterday. Every home that could not have a Christmas dinner was supplied with a basket with substantial provisions and luxuries." The baskets were courtesy of the Provident Association and the Salvation Army.
— Joplin Globe, Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, 1918
• "Never before had so sad a Christmas dawned upon us. Our religious services were not remitted and the Christmas dinner was plenteous of old; but in nothing did it remind us of days gone by. We had neither the heart nor inclination to make the week merry with joyousness when such a sad calamity hovered over us."
— Sallie Brock Putnam, Dec. 25, 1861, in Richmond, Virginia
• “This is the birthday of our saviour, but we have paid little attention to it in a religious way. ... It does not seem much like Sunday or Christmas, for the men are hauling logs to build huts. This is a work of necessity, for the quarters we have been using are not warm enough. This is my fourth Christmas in the Army. I wonder if it will be my last.”
— Diary of Elisha Hunt Rhodes, Dec. 25, 1864
• "Germans shout over to us and ask us to play them at football, and also not to fire and they would do likewise. At 2 a.m. (25th) German band along their trenches played 'Home Sweet Home' and 'God Save the King,' which sounded grand and made everyone think of home. During the night several of our fellows went over No Man's Land to the German line and was given a drink and cigars."
"Christmas Day. Not one shot was fired. English and German soldiers intermingled and exchanged souvenirs. Germans very eager to exchange almost anything for our 'Bully Beef' and jam."
— Regimental Sgt. Maj. George Beck in France, Dec. 24-25,1914.
• “Everybody tried to be cheerful. But every man knew that he wasn’t fooling anybody, not even himself. For after all, what is Christmas when one is hundreds, or perhaps several thousands of miles from home and loved ones?”
— Sailor on the USS Montrose, 1944
• "In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that the whole world should be enrolled.
"This was the first enrollment, when Quirinius was governor of Syria.
"So all went to be enrolled, each to his own town.
"And Joseph too went up from Galilee from the town of Nazareth to Judea, to the city of David that is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and family of David, to be enrolled with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child.
"While they were there, the time came for her to have her child, and she gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields and keeping the night watch over their flock.
"The angel of the Lord appeared to them and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were struck with great fear. The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord."
— Luke, 1-11
