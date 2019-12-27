A need to give back, a path to healing, a call to serve: These are some of the reasons hundreds of volunteers turned out Christmas morning — and candidly long before that — to organize and hand out dinners at churches and community centers in the area.
In their stories, we find inspiring lessons about hope, gratitude and service.
In Carl Junction, Krista and Jake Asbell host a free Christmas dinner for the community and distribute toys to children. Those programs started years ago after Jake's father, Jeff Asbell, a local businessman, died in a boat accident.
"He was a very dynamic guy and passionate about everything he got into,” Jake said of his father. “No matter what it was, he would go all-out. He cared a lot about his employees and the community. A lot of the stuff that I like to do and try to do is to continue things that he started.”
Initially, the family was stricken with grief over the loss and was unsure how to cope with it.
“The holidays came around, and it was really hard to look at the table with one chair empty,” Krista said. “We decided that the first step in healing would be to give back and bless others. We really felt called by God to do that.”
Others joined the campaign. Woody’s Smokehouse BBQ has donated turkey and gravy for the event. Carl Junction Pharmacy helps deliver meals for those who cannot get out.
“Blessing others has helped us heal,” Krista told us.
Stephanie and Jim Everitt are members of the First Community Church in Joplin, where they volunteer for the annual Christmas Dinner for Others — a church tradition for the past 44 years.
“My husband and I both felt like this was something that we needed to do,” Stephanie told us. “Just like the church, we want to serve others, and that’s what it’s all about.”
For Cassandra Mueller, the need to thank those who helped her is motivation for giving up her Christmas.
She told us that 14 years ago she needed a place to stay with her year-old son while pregnant with her second child at the time.
Mueller found shelter at the Joplin Salvation Army for about six months. Her daughter, Charleigh, was born while she lived there.
For the past six years, Mueller and her (now) three children — Ian, 15, Charleigh, 14, and Coryaunna, 12 — have returned to say thank you by volunteering at the Joplin Salvation Army on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’s amazing ... I just wanted to give back because they had given to me so much,” she told us. “They were a blessing to me, and I wanted to do whatever I could for them."
Our thanks to all those volunteers who make the dinners possible.
