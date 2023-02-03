Joplin is one year into the implementation of Proposition Action; how is it going?
The Globe editorial board had a visit Tuesday from Rob O’Brian of the implementation oversight committee created by the Joplin City Council along with Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards. They report the project is on track and going well.
The presentation by O’Brian was impressive. Particularly encouraging was O’Brian’s focus on the city and the oversight committee remaining deeply committed to “keeping the promise” constituted by the goals of Proposition Action. He clearly sees it as a commitment by the city in response to residents’ trust in setting the priorities of the project and then passing the use tax to fund them.
The revenue measure passed by voters — a 3.125% tax collected on online purchases that are shipped from out-of-state sellers to Joplin addresses — is enabling city leaders to pursue a number of vital goals that residents have set for our city.
Edwards surveyed residents and conducted a listening tour to determine residents’ priorities. Residents laid out an agenda, from which city leaders distilled a list of priorities:
• Improve the appearance of the community.
• Address declining neighborhoods.
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve city service levels and maintain infrastructure.
The use tax was projected to produce $3.7 million annually in new revenue that will go to accomplishing these priorities. The tax actually produced $3.8 million in 11 months — from January to November 2022. The first year of tax was held by the council for fiscal 2021-22 to establish a baseline and assess revenue. Planning and budgeting is underway for fiscal 2022-23.
The city created 49 action plans for the project; 18 are completed or underway. You can see the plans listed and described at www.joplinmo.org/actionplans.
O’Brian’s spent more than an hour with the board reviewing the city’s progress. He pointed to the City Council’s approval of a new zoning code, review of building codes, planned upgrades at 4th and Murphy, a proposal to hire more city employees to address declining Joplin neighborhoods and much more — too much more to review here.
But you can hear more live Monday, Jan. 6, when the implementation committee makes its presentation to the City Council, reviewing the past year and looking ahead.
If you care about the work our city is doing and want to know more, it is worth your time to go.
