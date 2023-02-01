It was just last week that we drove by the apartments at 117 and 121 S. Byers Ave. and a passenger remarked: “Can’t the city do something about that?”
Turns out they can — and did.
City officials this week ordered the Joplin landlord to vacate two apartment buildings — where there are about 40 tenants — because of dangerous conditions.
We support the move. We applaud it. We hope this is a beginning.
According to the city, the utility systems in the building are in disrepair, and there are structural issues as well as a range of code violations.
City documents show that the fire marshal inspected the buildings Oct. 20 and found violations of the city’s fire code. The owner was notified of the specific violations and given 30 days to make repairs. Fire inspectors returned Dec. 15 and found no corrections of those conditions. The owner was given written notice again Dec. 21 of the needed repairs and given 14 days but still there were none, according to the city’s order to vacate.
For his part, the owner of an apartment complex told us he has made numerous repairs for months and thought he had done most of the work specified by city officials, but according to city officials, the situation had gotten worse, not better.
It seems a lot of residents in Joplin support the city too, telling us on Facebook:
“They really need to look into some other ones as well.”
“It’s the city’s job to represent its citizens and help ensure (landlords) cannot allow their properties to fall in such state of disrepair. So in my eyes, the city bears just as much responsibility as the property owners.”
“It’s about time. Shame on the city for letting this go on for so long. Hopefully it’s a sign that the city realizes it’s neglected the north end (of Joplin) since the tornado.”
Like we said, we hope this is just a beginning.
Up next: We urge the city to take steps targeting other derelict buildings, such as the one in the 300 block of North Main Street, with its busted windows and scattered glass. And for heaven’s sake, don’t let them get away with plywood!
We are seeing the most significant investment in downtown in decades, perhaps since much of it was built, and we need to encourage the momentum. How can we expect investors to commit to the Union Depot, for example, when they see the condition of nearby buildings, especially on North Main, one of the key entryways into Joplin?
This isn’t going to be popular with a subset of Joplin property owners, but our patience is out. These actions are needed, often overdue. And they will be welcomed by the overwhelming majority of Joplin residents.
Let’s keep it going!
