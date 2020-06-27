The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to offer up to two free trees or shrubs to each Carl Junction property affected by the May 2019 tornado in an effort to replace some of the trees damaged by that storm.
The program means that potentially hundreds of property owners who lost trees from the EF3 tornado more than a year ago will get a fresh start to remake their yards after the devastation.
One member of the Carl Junction City Council told the Globe she believes the planting of trees and greenery in affected areas will mark a return to normalcy. We certainly understand that viewpoint — it was hard to think that things were normal in Joplin again after the 2011 tornado, even after cleanup and recovery efforts were long past, until trees started sprouting and a leafy canopy began to reappear in the hardest-hit areas.
Trees, bushes and shrubs are such an integral part of our neighborhoods and, indeed, our communities at large. They provide shady spots for us to sit under during hot summer days; offer food and shelter for a number of critters, both wild and domesticated; and help reduce stormwater runoff and hold soil in place.
Thanks very much to the organizations involved for making this possible.
Carthage sidewalks
Speaking of community improvement, volunteers in Carthage also are leaving their mark.
Representatives of Vision Carthage worked this week to replace sidewalks along a portion of Grant Street that attracts hundreds every October for the annual Maple Leaf Parade. The sidewalks will be the finishing touch on a three-year project to beautify Carthage by focusing on different blocks, painting, landscaping, doing cleanup and repairing homes.
But the project has done more than simply beautify the neighborhood. Volunteer Sam Swatsenbarg told the Globe that neighbors are now talking with one another, visiting with each other on their porches and taking ownership of their community.
“There’s definitely been a change in attitude,” she said.
A model for all communities to follow, and a job well done.
Columbus park
And we couldn't mention that sense of community without also mentioning Columbus, Kansas, which this week dedicated its new all-wheels park named in honor of Ian Qualls. Ian, then 14, died in a house fire while trying to save the lives of those trapped inside on Nov. 22, 2015, in Oswego.
Since then, the community has come together to transform part of Reeves Park into Ian's Place, featuring concrete and wooden ramps, tunnels, obstacle courses, a mini yellow brick road, musical instruments and a moving sunflower sculpture. The facility was funded through memorial and public donations.
Garrett Crozier, city parks laborer, has noticed the transformation from a "shady little park" to something much more modern: "It's getting better and better with each passing month," he told the Globe.
It's a fitting tribute to a teenager who died a hero, and a welcome place for the community to relax and have a little fun. Columbus, you should be proud of your dedication to Ian's Place.
