Among the stories reported last week by the Globe was that of the Missouri Army National Guard’s 294th Engineer Support Company, which left for the Horn of Africa for deployment of up to one year.
The company, which departed on Thursday, will participate in “horizontal and vertical construction,” which includes both preparing ground for military operations and building libraries, schools, hospitals and other structures.
The soldiers have done a lot to prepare for this deployment, officials said, speaking to their hard work and dedication to their company and to their country.
“They have a very important mission downrange, and it just doesn’t happen overnight that they’re ready,” Brig. Gen. Jim Schreffler said last week. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work, and this is validation for that hard work.”
What we loved to see was the community support for the unit. Hundreds of family, friends and members of the public filled the stands at the Carthage High School gymnasium to wish the members of the company a safe journey.
It appeared as though they appreciated it, too.
“This was an amazing sized crowd. I was honestly not expecting this,” Capt. Trey Maevers, commander of the 294th, told us. “I think everyone and all of their family came, and it shows the support of the family and of the community here in Carthage and Southwest Missouri.”
Good luck and godspeed to the 294th. Wishing you a smooth and successful deployment, and may you return home safely in a year’s time.
New cooking school
Something else we love to see — area residents following their dream and making it happen.
Last week we told you about Barb Dohmen, a native of Ghana and Joplin resident for the past decade. She has launched Doughmen Kitchen, a hands-on cooking school, in a spare guesthouse.
Geared for all levels of cooking knowledge, and even appropriate for children, Doughmen Kitchen has commercial ovens, but the cooking and prep areas are set up to more resemble home kitchens. Dohmen leads some of the classes and has enlisted two qualified chefs who are just as passionate about cooking and teaching to assist with the instruction.
Judging by the reaction from the Globe’s Facebook readers, we’re not the only ones excited about this new opportunity:
• “I took the class last Friday, and it was lots of fun, imaginative and great food. These ladies are awesome! Take a class and you won’t be disappointed.”
• “I’m a great cook, but, oh, how much fun this would be.”
• “I’m going to look into this! I wanna get some girlfriends together and bring our daughters.”
Sounds like a welcome endeavor that fills a niche in the Joplin area.
