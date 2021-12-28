The Joplin City Council is considering a policy change that will recognize all the ways people move around our city when planning street and road projects; the change is both welcome and needed.
The city is moving toward adopting a “Complete Streets” policy that would require planners to incorporate all modes of transportation when working on street and sidewalk projects.
Our streets and roads exist to allow people to move; somehow, we lost sight of that. As automobile ownership grew, planners came to see streets as ways to move car traffic, ignoring the other ways we get around. That change has made neighborhoods less friendly and safe for residents, eliminating sidewalks, making streets harder to cross safely — particularly for people with disabilities — and leaving bicycles to compete with cars for space along roadways.
According to city documents, the policy is intended “to provide safety and accessibility for all users of our roadways and trail systems, including pedestrians, bicyclists, trolley users, motorists, emergency vehicles, freight and commercial vehicles, and people of all ages and abilities.”
Those are goals worth pursuing on all new projects.
“Complete Streets doesn’t eliminate the use of cars, it just provides for those who do not use cars,” said Taylor Cunningham, senior transportation planner for the city.
Joplin has been moving in this direction already.
“I want to underscore that the city of Joplin has been doing a lot of this work for quite some time,” Cunningham said. “So I don’t mean to say this is something we are way behind on and we are just catching up. We have a lot of really passionate advocates for active transportation in this community and a lot of city staff members who have been diligent about including that work, especially in the (tornado) recovery process.”
The city has extended walking and biking trails, installed and replaced sidewalks, and repaired or replaced ADA ramps to current standards.
The ordinance will create a necessary framework to continue that progress and to secure grant funding for such efforts.
Cunningham said current streets, sidewalks and trails do not have to be changed. She said the requirements would be considered for future projects, such as when city staff is designing projects paid for by the city’s half-cent transportation sales tax.
Liveability has been a catchword for a key standard cities need to seek to attract and retain businesses and residents in today’s environment. Joplin has a lot going for it, and a focus on streets that are friendly, safe and functional for all users will add to our city’s advantages.
The Complete Streets policy is good for the future of Joplin. The council should approve it and officials implement its standards on new projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.