We add our congratulations to Missouri Southern this week as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the signing of legislation that elevated it from a college to a university.
It was a natural progression for the institution, from Joplin Junior College to Missouri Southern State College to Missouri Southern State University, as it continued to grow and expand its offerings in the Joplin area.
But even more than just the changing of the name, the legislation that was signed on July 12, 2003, to our mind established two important things:
• The ability of MSSU to offer graduate degree programs. In the past 20 years, Missouri Southern has added numerous graduate degrees in areas such as business, education and justice studies. More recently, graduate degree programs in health care administration and data analytics were approved by the governing board.
Having a skilled workforce is what will distinguish the Joplin area from other regions, and MSSU makes it easier than ever for individuals to gain the knowledge and skills needed to fill key jobs. Offering opportunities to earn master’s degrees will improve the lives of individuals and the overall quality of this area.
• The launch of MSSU’s international mission. Missouri Southern officials had already been promoting international education for several years before the mission was established. The themed semester, for example, dates to 1997; it focuses each fall on a different country or region of the world and brings speakers, music, performances and other activities related to that country or region to the campus.
Putting that mission into state statute, however, firmly cemented its significance for Missouri Southern.
And we love to see it. As society becomes more dependent on global connections, it makes sense for graduates of our local university to have been exposed to a variety of places around the world, even before they head out into the world.
Again we say congrats to students, faculty, staff and administration at Missouri Southern for this milestone, and may the success of the past 20 years continue well into the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.