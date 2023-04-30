Congratulations to Joplin’s Citizen of the Year and Joplin’s 2023 Golden Apple Award winners, all of whom were recognized last week at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
The Citizen of the Year was police Chief Sloan Rowland, who thought he was attending the banquet only to offer the invocation. He was shocked to be given the chamber’s highest honor later in the evening, although in true community spirit, he said during his public remarks that his win was a team effort.
“This represents everybody,” Rowland said of all Joplin city departments. “Behind the police department, there’s a huge support staff at the city. It’s been a phenomenal organization citywide from the city manager down, the City Council. We’ve had great support, so truthfully it’s everyone’s award tonight.”
Also honored at the banquet were heroes of another kind: the four winners of the Golden Apple Award, a program designed to recognize excellence and passion in the teaching profession. This year, 65 educators from Joplin’s public and private schools were nominated by their students, by parents and by their co-workers.
Winners were Nicole Thorn, Jefferson Elementary School; Tracy Horton, Soaring Heights Elementary School; Laurel Cook, South Middle School; and Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School. They rose to the top of their respective categories to nab this deserving recognition of their hard work and dedication to their craft and to their students.
Business of the Year winners honored on Thursday night were PowerShades, SNC Squared Technology and Joplin Sports Authority in the not-for-profit category.
The Young Professional of the Year was Michael Sanders, with Freeman Health System.
Supporting soldiers
Finally, we want to spotlight heroes supporting heroes.
The Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Elks lodges in Webb City and Joplin are teaming up to send boxes of goodies to soldiers with the 294th Engineer Support Company.
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars, we’ve all been there,” said Michael Juris, a veteran and commander of Carthage VFW Post 2590. “When you’re deployed and you’re out there by yourself and sometimes a month can seem like an eternity. Just to get something from home — it could be cookies, it could be a letter, it could be a package — but when you get necessities like this, it really means a lot.”
The 294th Engineer Support Company is made up of more than 100 Missouri Army National Guard soldiers, many from the Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Neosho areas who are trained to operate heavy construction equipment, and build roads, bridges and buildings. They deployed to the Horn of Africa after a Jan. 4 ceremony in Carthage.
These local groups are heroes — not only for the service they have given to their country, but also for their desire to make sure the current heroes serving their country are not forgotten.
If you’d like to join the effort, contact the Carthage VFW, 16759 Inca Road, or call 417-358-1657.
