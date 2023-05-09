Congratulations to the students who are part of The Joplin Globe’s 2023 All-Area Academic Excellence Team. These graduating high school seniors represent the best and the brightest of stutdents in the Four-State Area.
The Academic Excellence Team is an annual program of the Globe’s Newspaper in Education department. It is composed each year of the top seniors who are nominated to the team by their counselor or principal based on their cumulative GPA and their ACT or SAT scores.
Students on this year’s team are Mairi Beranek, Hunter Merkley and Levi Richards, of Joplin High School; Evan Garrison, MacKenna Kelly and Truman Oaks, of Webb City High School; Nico Carlson, Nathaniel Curtis, Ryken Garren, Samantha Seto and Phoenix Wade, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School; Samantha Sims and Logan Jones, of Carl Junction High School; Michael Day, Brinley Owens and McKaylie Forrest, of Neosho High School; Canaan Moore, Eli Jordan and John Alejo, of McDonald County High School; John Wheeler, of McAuley Catholic High School; Brylee Sage and Emily Askren, of Seneca High School; Caitlyn Mosley-Rives, of Jasper High School; Cody Ediger, of Columbus (Kansas) High School; Ava Glover, of St. Mary’s Colgan (Kansas) High School; Veronica Ogden, of Lamar High School; Lauren Ukena, of College Heights Christian School; Hadley Price, of Galena (Kansas) High School; and Madison Riley and Chase Shockley, of Carthage High School.
The program was launched years ago from an idea by Ron Lankford, former Webb City superintendent. In 2020, he told us his reasoning behind the idea: “When we started this thing, we put together the criteria that needed to be met with the idea of recognizing the academic all-stars of the area. We wanted it to be based on what the students accomplished in the classroom. ... We wanted leaders from the classroom.”
Beginning today, the Globe will recognize three students from the team each day. You’ll learn a little about these students’ long-term goals, their planned career field and what advice they would give to freshmen for academic success.
A key part of this program is recognizing teachers who have helped these students become successful, so each student has been given space to honor one of the educators who has inspired them the most. Discover who these important teachers are and what they have done to stand out in the educational career of their students.
Our profiles of the 2023 All-Area Academic Excellence Team will be published Tuesday through Saturday of this week and next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.