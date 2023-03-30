Nearly 1,400 students in the Joplin School District will be recognized next month as Academic All-Stars, and we couldn’t be more proud of their achievements.
It’s been a decade since the district last hosted its All-Stars program, which honors students in grades 4-8 who perform well on the Missouri Assessment Program, the state-mandated standardized test taken every spring.
Grade-level assessments in English language arts and mathematics are given in grades 3-8 and in science in grades 5 and 8. The tests are used in Missouri to measure how well students acquire the skills and knowledge described in Missouri’s Learning Standards, and their results contribute to accountability measures used to determine a district’s accreditation, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Tests are scored using the designations of Below Basic, Basic, Proficient and Advanced, which correspond to a student’s level of mastery of the skills assessed.
Generally, school districts want their students to perform at Proficient or Advanced levels on the MAP test, and in previous years, Joplin’s Academic All-Stars program celebrated those students.
But the district added a third group of students to recognize this year: Growth. Pupils who will be honored in the Growth category have shown improvement in their MAP scores from the prior year.
If, for example, a student is performing at the Basic level but achieved only the Below Basic level on the MAP test the year before, they will be celebrated by the All-Stars program.
This is the right approach for Joplin to take. For one thing, the district’s strategic plan emphasizes both proficiency and growth in student performance, and the All-Stars program serves to reinforce those priorities.
Even more importantly, this approach celebrates all students who have reason to celebrate. The students who are learning and performing at adequate and high levels obviously deserve to be recognized for their efforts, but so do the students who are demonstrating that they’re learning and getting better.
“These kids work hard to do their best, and that deserves to be celebrated, and not just for proficient or advanced scores,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said. “Every student begins at a different starting place on their learning journey. By highlighting their ability to grow their scores from one year to the next, more of our students can be celebrated as Academic All-Stars.”
Well said, and well done to the district for recognizing that and changing the parameters of the program to include more students deserving of praise. It sends the right message: that both good work and hard work are valued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.