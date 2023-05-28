Congratulations to the 56 newest U.S. citizens who call the Joplin area home.
The individuals took the oath of allegiance during a ceremony last week before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool at George Washington Carver National Monument.
They had come from countries including Guyana, Bangladesh, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, Mexico, Somalia and Ukraine, seeking a better life for themselves as well as for their families.
“I consider it a privilege to live here,” said Esther Saggurthi, from India, who added after taking the oath that she was thankful and happy for citizenship. “The opportunities that we have here for our children, better education and better life, and it’s a beautiful country. I consider it as God’s mercy.”
To the new citizens: You most likely have been living in the U.S. for quite a long time, but we want to officially welcome you as Americans.
Now comes the best part for you. You get to participate in everything that being an American offers.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, that includes:
• Voting. Only citizens can vote in federal elections. Most states also restrict the right to vote, in most elections, to U.S. citizens.
• Serving on a jury. Only U.S. citizens can serve on a federal jury. Most states also restrict jury service to U.S. citizens.
• Traveling with a U.S. passport, which enables you to get assistance from the U.S. government when overseas, if necessary.
• Bringing family members to the U.S. Citizens generally get priority when petitioning to bring family members permanently to this country.
• Obtaining citizenship for children who are younger than 18.
• Applying for federal jobs. Certain jobs with government agencies require U.S. citizenship.
• Becoming an elected official. Only citizens can run for federal office and for most state and local offices.
• Keeping your residency. A U.S. citizen’s right to remain in the United States cannot be taken away.
• Becoming eligible for federal grants and scholarships. Many financial aid grants, including college scholarships and funds given by the government for specific purposes, are available only to U.S. citizens.
• Obtaining government benefits, some of which are only available to U.S. citizens.
Hopefully you will exercise some of these rights. After all, they are your rights now as an American.
