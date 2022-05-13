Congratulations to the graduating classes of 2022!
Whether you are receiving your diploma from high school, college or graduate school, or simply graduating from one grade level to the next, this year is and always will be a major milestone for you.
You have worked hard all year and for many years to be at this point. You’ve completed the homework assignments, finished the group projects, presented your final papers and passed your exams.
You may have had more than a few sleepless nights, tears of frustration and maybe even moments of doubt, but you pushed through and made it here.
You’ve checked off all the requirements to earn that diploma, which will prove to be much more than just a piece of paper. Your diploma could be your ticket to a better-paying job, a passport to places unknown and to a brighter future.
Hopefully, you’ve learned a lot along the way toward graduation as well — about math, science or history, or about your chosen field. Most importantly, you have likely learned much about yourself and what you want to do next in your life.
So what now?
You are inheriting a world that by most accounts is fractured and unsettled, facing significant challenges such as climate change, poverty, war and hunger.
The decisions about how society should move forward will largely be in your hands soon, so take charge of your power and get involved in your community.
Practice empathy and compassion, and be kind to each other.
You’re headed into the world together, so rely on your peers in difficult times and be there for others when you can.
Whatever state you are at, and whatever your next step — whether you plan to seek more education, begin a new job, join the military, travel, take time to rest, start a family or follow any number of paths stretching in front of you — we wish you the best of luck.
There are many adventures waiting ahead for you, here and all over this globe, and we will be waiting to hear of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.