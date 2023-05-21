Members of the class of 2023, at the high school and postsecondary level, are graduating this month. Excitement is in the air for those students who view this milestone as a major chapter in their lives that is drawing to a close.
Graduation is certainly an important moment in the world of education, full of goodbyes and farewells, gifts and flowers, recognitions and awards.
It’s also a time for students to take center stage and be celebrated for their achievements and accomplishments, the trials they have endured and the obstacles they have overcome to get there.
But we’re here to tell the class of 2023 that it’s what will come next, after your graduation ceremony, that really matters.
Where will you go and what will you do?
Will you attend college or a technical school?
Will you head straight into the workforce or military?
Do you want to travel the world and see what else is out there before committing to anything?
Will you take this opportunity to pursue your dreams and passions?
Perhaps more importantly, what kind of a person will you be?
The person we were in high school — the athlete, the geek, the popular kid, the homecoming queen, the shy one, the academic teacher’s pet — doesn’t have to be the person we are moving forward.
Will you be kind and compassionate to others?
Will you treat others with respect and be tolerant of their viewpoints?
Will you be a leader in making your community a better place to live?
Will you be the support system for others who want to take a leading role?
Will you be a civic-minded individual who always exercises your right to vote in elections?
By all means, revel in graduation and savor every moment of it. No doubt you have earned it. Feel proud as you walk across the stage and receive your diploma. Toss your cap into the air with joy. Take a million pictures of you and your friends and family celebrating.
But the day and all its moments will become just a memory eventually.
So move forward with your eye on the future and a vision of who you want to be. If you truly want to make a difference, don’t let graduation be the end. Think of it instead as the beginning, and get out there and use the knowledge and skills you have learned in high school as a force for good in this world.
Congratulations, class of 2023, on your graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.