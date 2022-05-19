You may have noticed that the Globe is highlighting local students this week and next week on its front page.
These students — 33 in all — are members of the Globe’s 2022 All-Area Academic Excellence Team. They represent some of the best and brightest of the class of 2022 from the Joplin area, and they were nominated to the team by their high school counselors and principals based on their stellar GPA and ACT/SAT scores.
The team is a longstanding program of The Joplin Globe, and one that we are proud to host every year. Credit for its creation goes to Ron Lankford, a retired superintendent who previously held leadership positions in the Webb City and Joplin school districts.
In the 1980s, when he was principal of Webb City High School, he attended a conference in Orlando. While there, he attended a presentation by the Detroit Free Press about a program that recognized the academic achievements of students in that newspaper’s coverage area. The idea stuck with him, and upon his return, he pitched it to the Globe. The Globe’s first team was chosen and honored in 1987.
“I felt like kids needed to be recognized,” Lankford told us more than a decade ago, at the ceremony honoring the 2011 team. “There were plenty of opportunities for kids to be recognized in sports, band, music and others, but we never recognized the academic leaders in the classroom.”
Indeed, these 33 students clearly are academic leaders in their schools, and if their responses to our team survey are any indication, they will carry that leadership forward into the world. Their dedication to academics during high school is admirable, and they have become well-rounded, intelligent and ambitious young adults who have positioned themselves well for future success. They have lofty goals of furthering their education and making a difference in the world, and we have no doubt that will prove true.
Because students rarely reach their high school graduation without help, guidance and support from their teachers, our program also encourages members of the team to reflect on their education and the impact educators have had on them. To that end, we ask that each student name an educator who has inspired them in some way.
As you’ll see from the students’ answers, teachers were recognized for a variety of reasons — because they challenged the student, they supported the student in other endeavors, they pushed the student to follow their passions, they taught the student knowledge beyond the subject matter, and for many more reasons. The common theme, however, was that they left a lasting positive impact on their student’s life.
Congratulations to the students of the 2022 All-Area Academic Excellence Team. You have earned your spot on it, and we can’t wait to see what you will achieve next.
